Makhura: There'll be no mercy for companies neglecting workers’ health, safety

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that the province refused to believe that the economy should be prioritised over lives, but rather, both should be considered carefully in the decisions made.

PRETORIA - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday said that he would show no mercy to companies that insisted on reopening without prioritising the health and safety of their employees.

The premier visited the province’s automotive hub in Pretoria to conduct inspections at the BMW and Nissan plants.

The industry has been allowed to operate at 50% capacity under level 4 lockdown regulations with strict COVID-19 preventative measures.

#Covid19SA The Premier and his team have moved to Nissan also in Rosslyn for inspection. KM pic.twitter.com/zaaqd1Gabs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2020

While BMW was operating at 41% capacity and producing vehicles, Nissan had not started production at all and said that they had not sold any vehicles in April.

Makhura was satisfied with the measures taken at BMW and Nissan. Both companies had a screening process in place upon entrance, with Nissan taking the temperatures of visitors twice at its entrance.

#Covid19SA Thereafter your temperature is checked and depending on the reading you are granted access into the building.



If there are some concerns, BMW has a secondary screening center where you can see a doctor who will determine whether there is cause for concern. pic.twitter.com/iwDgxjX0EZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2020

Makhura said the tour was part of his assessment on the province’s readiness for level 3 lockdown regulations.

"The final recommendation that will come out of the assessment we are making," Makhura said.

He said some companies had failed to comply with level 4 regulations.

"It must be clear that there shall be no mercy. A business that was taking chances in Centurion by putting the lives of employees at risk was shut down," he said.

The premier said that the province refused to believe that the economy should be prioritised over lives, but rather, both should be considered carefully in the decisions made.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.