Makhura at Pretoria BMW plant to assess COVID-19 safety compliance
The automotive industry was allowed partial reopening under level four on condition that strict COVID-19 preventative measures are taken at companies.
PRETORIA - Gauteng Premier David Makhura is at the BMW plant in Rosslyn, Pretoria, to assess compliance with level four lockdown regulations.
The automotive industry was allowed to partial reopen under level four on condition that strict COVID-19 preventative measures are taken at companies.
The premier will also be doing a tour at the Nissan plant.
BMW has a three-step screening process at its Rosslyn plant.
First visitors and staff are registered onto the BMW database where consent must be given for their information to be used.
Thereafter a questionnaire must be completed on whether the visitor has been in contact with any COVID-19 infected people.
Thereafter, the temperature of the individual is checked and depending on the reading, they are granted access into the building.
Makhura was taken through this process.
BMW has an in-house clinic with 10 clinicians where secondary screening and COVID-19 testing takes place.
#Covid19SA GP Premier David Makhura is at the BMW Rosslyn Plant. He’s here to assess compliance with level 4 lockdown regulations. KM pic.twitter.com/HWobij6NGr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2020
#Covid_19SA The Premier has completed the tour of this center. He is with health MEC Masuku and Economic development MEC Mosupyoe. KM pic.twitter.com/Y1Gy3fi4Ij— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2020
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.