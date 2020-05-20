Makhura at Pretoria BMW plant to assess COVID-19 safety compliance

The automotive industry was allowed partial reopening under level four on condition that strict COVID-19 preventative measures are taken at companies.

PRETORIA - Gauteng Premier David Makhura is at the BMW plant in Rosslyn, Pretoria, to assess compliance with level four lockdown regulations.

The automotive industry was allowed to partial reopen under level four on condition that strict COVID-19 preventative measures are taken at companies.

The premier will also be doing a tour at the Nissan plant.

BMW has a three-step screening process at its Rosslyn plant.

First visitors and staff are registered onto the BMW database where consent must be given for their information to be used.

Thereafter a questionnaire must be completed on whether the visitor has been in contact with any COVID-19 infected people.

Thereafter, the temperature of the individual is checked and depending on the reading, they are granted access into the building.

Makhura was taken through this process.

BMW has an in-house clinic with 10 clinicians where secondary screening and COVID-19 testing takes place.

#Covid19SA GP Premier David Makhura is at the BMW Rosslyn Plant. He’s here to assess compliance with level 4 lockdown regulations. KM pic.twitter.com/HWobij6NGr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2020