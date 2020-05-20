Majority of SA schools not ready to resume classes, says Sadtu

Sadtu said that it had conducted its own survey to assess the state of readiness and found that only two provinces were ready to resume teaching and learning.

JOHANNESBURG - With the Basic Education Department going ahead with its plan to reopen schools next month, teachers union Sadtu is adamant that the majority of schools in the country are still not yet ready.

On Tuesday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that grade 7s and matrics will go back to their classrooms from 1 June.

The union said that the department needed more time to prepare for the reopening of schools in compliance with health protocols.

While the Basic Education Department said that it had received positive feedback from most provinces and that schools would be ready to reopen come the first of next month, Sadtu disagreed.

According to the union’s survey, which it conducted over the weekend, only the parts of the Western Cape and Gauteng were on track so far.

Spokesperson Nomusa Cembi: "From the survey, we got close to 10,000 responses from and they're not only from Sadtu, they're from all the teacher unions."

Cembi said that most rural schools had indicated they had not yet received personal protective equipment or water tankers.

The department has just over a week to ensure that all schools in the country are adequately equipped to resume with classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sadtu believes that schools need at least two months to prepare.

