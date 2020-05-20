Lockdown loneliness for who? You can now Befriend a Grandparent online
In the wake of COVID-19, face-to-face interactions with senior citizens are discouraged because they are at higher risk of developing complications.
JOHANNESBURG - A new initiative aimed at combatting loneliness among the elderly has been launched online.
In the wake of COVID-19, face-to-face interactions with senior citizens are discouraged because they are at higher risk of developing complications.
Befriend a Grandparent or Rent a Grandparent is hoping to help those who are isolated now more than ever by connecting them with online friends through video chats and other means of communication.
WATCH: Rent a Grandparent initiative aims to tackle loneliness among elderly
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.