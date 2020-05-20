Lockdown loneliness for who? You can now Befriend a Grandparent online

In the wake of COVID-19, face-to-face interactions with senior citizens are discouraged because they are at higher risk of developing complications.

JOHANNESBURG - A new initiative aimed at combatting loneliness among the elderly has been launched online.

Befriend a Grandparent or Rent a Grandparent is hoping to help those who are isolated now more than ever by connecting them with online friends through video chats and other means of communication.

