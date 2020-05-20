Land Bank requested R22bn for recapitalisation, Treasury tells MPs

The Land Bank is experiencing a cash-flow crisis and in April defaulted on repaying a number of loans. It is in talks with a consortium of lenders aimed at restructuring its debt.

CAPE TOWN - The Land Bank has asked Treasury for R22 billion to recapitalise the cash-strapped state-owned entity.

A Treasury official has told a virtual meeting of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations that the request was made just before the COVID-19 crisis hit.

The Land Bank is experiencing a cash-flow crisis and in April defaulted on repaying a number of loans. It is in talks with a consortium of lenders aimed at restructuring its debt.

While the government has said that the Land Bank was too important to fail, it was not so clear to what extent the state would be able to assist as it grappled with a stagnant economy, lost revenue and huge spending pressures made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasury’s Tshepiso Moahloli said they were working closely with the Land Bank, which was unable to access any further funding.

"They came back to us and requested recapitalisation again, around February/March, and they were requesting R5 billion immediately, followed by R17 billion to follow shortly after that. And that is the total of R22 billion, against which revenue is declining, and at that time, the budget was also not balancing as it should."

Moahloli said that Treasury was trying to understand the problems.

"When you get a request like that, as a shareholder you don’t just sign a cheque, you want to understand what the challenges are. Unfortunately, the rate at which events were unfolding was so quick there was no magic wand, even from the National Treasury, to resolve the challenge before us."

Nevertheless, Moahloli said that the government was committed to helping the Land Bank out and ensuring its long-term sustainability.