Klopp backs Liverpool to manage without 'Anfield boost'

English top-flight players are set to be back in training this week after a Premier League meeting on Monday gave the go-ahead to the first stage of the return to play protocols.

LONDON - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his runaway leaders will cope without the "best kick in your ass" of their Anfield crowd should the Premier League season resume.

If matches do eventually take place again this season, they will be behind closed doors and possibly at neutral venues.

Liverpool were left 25 points clear at the top of the table when the coronavirus saw the season suspended in March.

They now need just two more wins to claim a first English title in 30 years and German boss Klopp, having watched his native Bundesliga resume last weekend without spectators at matches, is confident his players can motivate themselves without a crowd.

"The competition will make the intensity," he told Liverpool's website.

"So it's not about 'oh, Liverpool have to win two games'.

"By the way, we have to win two games when we start – it's not 'only two', it's two. We have to win them."

