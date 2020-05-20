Health MEC Tsiu applauds FS’s screening and testing campaign

Bloemfontein was declared the epicenter of COVID-19 in the province following several church services in March.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State Health MEC Montseng Tsiu says their COVID-19 mass screening and testing campaign had proven to be a success.

The MEC and Premier Sisi Ntombela briefed the media in Bloemfontein on Tuesday about the latest COVID-19 developments in the province.

The Free State has 163 confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths.

Bloemfontein was declared the epicenter of COVID-19 in the province following several church services in March.

The city alone accounts for 141 confirmed cases.

Tsiu said: “We are evidence-based; once we get a positive case, we move with speed to immediately trace the contacts.”

Meanwhile, Premier Ntombela has expressed concern at the increasing numbers of positive cases in Bloemfontein.

“Bloemfontein is stilot safe and that’s why we say we’re not prepared to move from level 4.”

So far, more than 1.3 million people have been screened and 19,000 tested in the province.