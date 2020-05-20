Harvey Weinstein's extradition to Los Angeles delayed

According to Variety, Weinstein is still in New York and will remain there for the time being as the US, and the rest of the world, continues to battle the virus.

LONDON - Harvey Weinstein's extradition to Los Angeles - where he has been accused of further sexual assault crimes - has been delayed due to coronavirus.

The disgraced movie producer - who was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act during a trial in New York in March - was due to be extradited to Los Angeles to face further charges relating to sexual assault and rape.

According to Variety, Weinstein is still in New York and will remain there for the time being as the US, and the rest of the world, continues to battle the virus.

Back in March, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced they had begun the extradition process, but a new statement confirms paperwork has been delayed.

Los Angeles D.A. spokesman Greg Risling said: "It's fair to say that the virus has delayed the processing of the extradition paperwork."

For Weinstein, the delay comes after he reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in late March whilst in Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York.

By April, the movie producer was said to have been "deemed alright", and had been let out of the isolation ward, where he was placed whilst he battled the virus.

His spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, said: "He has been released from medical isolation."

Weinstein was recently said to be doing fine after it was reported he had tested positive for coronavirus.

In March, a source said: "He is fine. He is over the hump and just mending."

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision was not able to say who had tested positive because of federal health-care privacy law, but they did confirm that two people had tested positive for the coronavirus.