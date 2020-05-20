Hambanathi residents want Andile Mbuthu's alleged killers denied bail
Mbuthu was assaulted late last month after being accused of stealing alcohol from a local tavern.
DURBAN - Angry community members in the Hambanathi township at Othongathi, north of Durban, said the six men accused of murdering Andile Mbuthu should be denied bail for their own safety.
Six suspects appeared in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Tuesday where their case was postponed to next Tuesday.
Community members allegedly set alight a tavern where Mbuthu was assaulted shortly after police discovered human remains in the nearby Wewe River over a week ago.
Local policing forum member Vincent Shandu said the community was not yet prepared to welcome the suspects back.
“We are putting pressure to say even if the law allows them to be granted bail, the community where they reside, does not want them to come back. We do not expect the justice system to be lenient.”
Meanwhile, a juvenile suspect has been added as the seventh person charged in connection with Mbuthu’s disappearance.
Magistrate Rajesh Parshotam revealed in court on Tuesday that the suspect was being kept at a place of safety.
