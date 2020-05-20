Film star and Trump accuser Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero
LONDON - Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose allegations of a onetime sexual liaison with US President Donald Trump triggered a legal battle, is returning as a superhero in a series of comic books.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be releasing a fictional comic book series called “Stormy Daniels: Space Force” in the autumn with TidalWave Productions.
“It’s all satirical, of course,” she told Reuters in an interview. The publisher has described the series as a “racy comedy, action and adventure series” likened to “_Barbarella _meets _Star Trek _meets Stripperella.”
Her only request to the book’s authors, she said, was that “I not be portrayed as ditzy.” People who assume that are making a “grave mistake,” she said. “Because once I’m in the door, I’m going to kick everybody in the room’s ass.”
Daniels was thrust into the spotlight in 2018 after it was revealed she received hush money to keep quiet about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump in 2006, before he was elected president. Trump has denied having an affair with her.
On Wednesday, Daniels and TidalWave will rerelease an updated bio comic book titled “Female Force: Stormy Daniels.” Compared with her 2018 biography, Daniels said, “It’s a little bit more campy.”
Since a US judge dismissed her hush-money agreement case against Trump in March 2019, Daniels has tackled new ventures, including a podcast and performing standup comedy around the world. She plans to star in an upcoming horror film.
“I’m not going to sit here and lie and say like good stuff didn’t come out of it, because it absolutely did,” she said, referring to her fame. “But what people don’t realize is that it’s always still a double-edged sword.”
