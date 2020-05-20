Eskom says load reduction initiative in Gauteng bearing fruit

However, Eskom urged residents in densely populated communities to only use essential energy to avoid prolonged outages caused by network faults.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country approaching the winter season, Eskom on Wednesday said that it was working to provide electricity safely while clamping down on illegal activities.

The power utility said that its interventions to lessen equipment failures were bearing fruit with fewer transformers in Gauteng going under due to overloading.

“The measures we have put in place are curbing these failures. As a response to the overloading, we urge our customers in particularly high-density areas and those with multiple and/or backyard dwellings to use only essential energy in an effort to avoid load reductions and prolonged outages due to network faults, as a result of overloading,” said Eskom’s Gauteng maintenance and operations senior manager, Motlhabane Ramashi, in a statement.

“We would like to reiterate that the load reductions are implemented in the identified areas or networks that are overloaded. Our commitment remains to provide electricity safely without degenerating the assets. It is important to run our operations efficiently and curb financial losses as a result of illegal activities that cause overloading, as this is costly and unsustainable. The electricity service is crucial for other essential service providers during the nation’s lockdown period,” he added.

