Despite moratorium, lockdown evictions a common issue, WC legislature told

CAPE TOWN - The Rental Housing Tribunal has received over 150 enquiries since the start of the national lockdown.

Most of these complaints were around issues of illegal evictions, rental arrears, and unlawful notices.

The Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation briefed members of the Western Cape Legislature on Wednesday afternoon.

The department’s Nathan Adriaanse said that even though the moratorium on evictions remained in place during lockdown level 4, evictions were a common issue.

“There were a number of instances where landlords were in the process of evicting their tenants. We engaged with both parties during those processes and out of 159 matters, we managed to deal with about 80% of those,” Adriaanse said.

Adriaanse said that the tribunal was now being deemed an essential service and was in a better position to assist.

“We are now working through the balance and finding where legitimate complaints come from, and in the next few days we will be operating virtually and hearing matters,” he said.

