DA, FF+ grandstanding with court action on lockdown regulations - IFP

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has criticised court action against the government by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) who say that the National Disaster Management Act gives too much power to Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The DA also wants government to lift some of its level four lockdown regulations.

The IFP said that the parties were grandstanding despite government remaining open to consulting with opposition parties.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said that instead of politicising government’s approach to COVID-19, the DA and the Freedom Front Plus should consider using availing platforms for consulting government.

"We do not see the point of going to court if there is a platform for engagement. From the word go, all political parties were involved in the consultation and engagement with government."

Hlabisa said that the IFP remained in support of government’s efforts, saying that its action had contributed to the country’s encouraging COVID-19 recovery rate, which was now above 40%.

"We are of the view that the government is still in line with the management of the virus."

Hlabisa told Eyewitness News that the IFP preferred for the sale of alcohol and cigarettes to only be allowed under level two and one.

But he said that they were prepared to accept the trade of these items under level three, provided that safety measures were put in place.

