CT cemeteries planning for worst-case COVID-19 fatalities scenario

CAPE TOWN - Local cemeteries have put a fatalities management plan in place in preparation for increased demand in burial space as the COVID-19 death toll continues to rise.

The City of Cape Town is encouraging the public to consider cremation as an alternative.

Two hundred and five people have died from the coronavirus in the Western Cape.

Community Services and Health Mayco Member Zahid Badroodien said that while the demand for burial and cremation of COVID-19 victims was still manageable, the city was preparing individual graves to ensure immediate family members would be able to partake in a dignified service.

Under normal circumstances, there are an average of 1,200 burials and 360 cremations accommodated in city cemeteries and crematoriums per month.

Current projections estimate that in the worst-case peak scenario, fatalities could rise to about 5,280 per month.

Badroodien said that there are a few existing cemeteries with adequate space.

He, however, added that Atlantis, Welmoed, Klip Road, Maitland and Wallacedene cemeteries had been assessed and found to have the largest reserves in burial blocks available for a high volume of burials to take place simultaneously.

