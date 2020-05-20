COVID-19 led to lost production of 20,000 vehicles - BMW SA
The automotive industry is among those that were allowed to open during level 4 but is only allowed to operate at 50% of its capacity.
JOHANNESBURG - Car manufacture BMW said that it had lost over 20,000 vehicles in production due to COVID-19.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has visited the province’s automotive hub in Rosslyn for inspections on level 4 lockdown compliance at BMW’s plant as well as Nissan.
#Covid19SA The Premier and his team have moved to Nissan also in Rosslyn for inspection. KM pic.twitter.com/zaaqd1Gabs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2020
#Covid19SA GP Premier David Makhura is at the BMW Rosslyn Plant. He’s here to assess compliance with level 4 lockdown regulations. KM pic.twitter.com/HWobij6NGr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2020
Makhura said that the worst-case scenario was that 2 million jobs would be lost because of COVID-19 but both BMW and Nissan were adamant that none of their workers would be affected.
Nissan chairperson in South Africa Mike Whitfield said that they did sell a single vehicle last month but that retrenchments were not an option at this stage.
BMW SA chairperson Tim Abbot said they had been severely affected by the lockdown.
"We've lost over 20,000 vehicles because of the pandemic so far, and that's put a dent in our production plans for this year and of course that affects our suppliers as well."
The industry is expecting to be fully operational from 1 June and for Nissan only then will they start producing vehicles.
