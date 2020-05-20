Bianca Schoombee withdraws Miss SA entry, agency asks public to forgive her
Modeling agency Sync Models said that it and Bianca Schoombee had decided that her pulling out of the contest was best for all involved. It also came to her defence, saying that she has grown as a woman and had changed her ways.
JOHANNESBURG - Bianca Schoombee has pulled her entry for the 2020 Miss South Africa pageant, her modelling agency has announced.
Schoombee began trending on Twitter as a favourite potential finalist among the public after posting photos of herself as part of her Miss SA entry.
The love quickly turned into disappointment and outrage, however, on Wednesday when offensive tweets posted by her over six years ago were dug up and widely shared.
Schoombee apologised for the tweets, stating that they were shared when she was still a teenager and that she had since changed. However, people on social media just weren't buying it.
Her Twitter following also took a major knock. By Wednesday afternoon, she had just over 700 followers, having grown to almost 8,000 followers over the previous few days.
The Miss South Africa company stated on its website that any semifinalist or finalist may not have been involved in any unsavoury or unethical incidents or conduct that may bring the organisers or the Miss South Africa pageant into disrepute.
Sync Models said that it and Schoombee had decided that her pulling out of the contest was best for all involved. It also came to her defence, saying she has grown as a woman and has changed her ways.
She and her agency have asked that she be forgiven.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/ggEkJF6FLB— SYNC Models (@sync_models) May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.