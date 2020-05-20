Assault cases opened against cops in KZN rose by 95% in April - Ipid
The Ipid said most assaults against civilians took place at roadblocks during COVID-19 law enforcement operations and both SAPS and SANDF members were implicated.
DURBAN - Cases of assault opened against police in KwaZulu-Natal increased by 95% in April compared to the same period last year.
In a report presented to the provincial legislature on Tuesday, seen by Eyewitness News, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said that a total of 80 assault incidents were reported last month.
The report also made mention of three deaths that took place at the hands of police between April and May.
The Ipid said that most assaults against civilians took place at roadblocks during COVID-19 law enforcement operations and both SAPS and SANDF members were implicated.
The police watchdog said that the challenge it was facing now was that many perpetrators could not be described or identified due to the wearing of face masks.
The DA’s Sharon Hoosen called on KZN Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli to act against delinquent officers.
“The people in our province cannot live in fear of those who are mandated to serve and protect them. No one is above the law, including our law enforcement officers,” Hoosen said.
At the same time, the chairperson of the province’s Community Safety portfolio committee Ndodephethe Mthethwa said they wanted the department to respond to how it planned to deal with these recent developments.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.