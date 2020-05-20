Assault cases opened against cops in KZN rose by 95% in April - Ipid

The Ipid said most assaults against civilians took place at roadblocks during COVID-19 law enforcement operations and both SAPS and SANDF members were implicated.

DURBAN - Cases of assault opened against police in KwaZulu-Natal increased by 95% in April compared to the same period last year.

In a report presented to the provincial legislature on Tuesday, seen by Eyewitness News, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said that a total of 80 assault incidents were reported last month.

The report also made mention of three deaths that took place at the hands of police between April and May.

The police watchdog said that the challenge it was facing now was that many perpetrators could not be described or identified due to the wearing of face masks.

The DA’s Sharon Hoosen called on KZN Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli to act against delinquent officers.

“The people in our province cannot live in fear of those who are mandated to serve and protect them. No one is above the law, including our law enforcement officers,” Hoosen said.

At the same time, the chairperson of the province’s Community Safety portfolio committee Ndodephethe Mthethwa said they wanted the department to respond to how it planned to deal with these recent developments.

