As Makhura touts level 3 readiness, Joburg still COVID-19 epicentre for Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa waits to find out which parts of the country will move to level three lockdown, the latest figures for Gauteng show that Johannesburg is still the epicentre of COVID-19 in the province.

The number of confirmed cases in the province now sits at 2,361 with 27 deaths, with the bulk of them recorded in the city itself.

Despite this, Gauteng Premier David Makhura is adamant that the province is ready to move to level three next month.

As of a day ago, the city of Johannesburg had the highest cases for a district in the province, with 1,214 cases and 13 deaths.

Ekurhuleni has recorded 538 cases with 8 people dead, followed by the City of Tshwane with 336 cases.

Added to this, Sedibeng has 40 cases with one dead and the West Rand has a total of 71 cases and no deaths recorded.

Unallocated cases now stand at 162 in the province.

At the same time, the Health Department has also condemned the illegal strike by staff members at the Sterkfontein Hospital, which briefly disrupted services on Tuesday.

The protestors were upset that the hospital did not have enough personal protective equipment after a person tested positive for the virus two weeks ago.

The department said that the entire staff complement had been tested and the results came back negative.

