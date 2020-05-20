All ECD centres to remain closed until further notice, says WC dept

The Western Cape Social Development Department said that the directives had come from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department said that it had received confirmation from national government that despite the easing of the lockdown, all early childhood development (ECD) centers must remain closed until further notice.

There are currently just over 1,500 registered ECD facilities in the province.

The department's Esther Lewis: "All provincial departments must adhere to the regulations issued by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the directions issued by national Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu. This announcement and other information has been communicated via or social service organisations and the network of ECD forums across the province to the sector."

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday night confirmed that schools across the country would reopen on 1 June, starting with grades 7 and 12.

Teachers will return to work this coming Monday.

