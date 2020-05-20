38 SANDF medical teams assisting in the fight against COVID-19 across SA

The teams are made up of military doctors, nurses and support staff helping with screening and testing for the novel coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - Thirty-eight South African National Defence Force (SANDF) medical teams are deployed across the country supporting government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Five teams, consisting of around eight members each, are deployed in the Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape.

SANDF Joint Operations Division spokesperson, Captain Jaco Theunissen, said officers were posted to areas depending on the need identified by joint operation centres set up in each province for COVID-19 management.

“We don’t decide where to operate but we are definitely on the ground ready, assisting the Department of Health with scanning, screening and testing for COVID-19.”

Theunissen said the teams would work from military tent structures set up at day clinics or any other facilities identified by the department.

“The screening is questions asked by doctors and nurses and with the testing, there is specialised testing kits, but these kits are provided by the Department of Health.”

BY THE NUMBERS:

• Confirmed cases since the virus was first detected in SA now stands at 17,200

• 61% of those cases are in the Western Cape

• Another 26 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours – bringing the national total to 312

• 7,960 people are listed as recovered

• 488,609 people have been tested in total, with 13,538 of those tests conducted in the last 24 hours

• Globally, 4.87m people are confirmed to have contracted the virus, 321,000 have died as a result, and more than 1,6 million are listed as recovered.