26 more people succumb to COVID-19, cases now at 17,200

More than 7,900 people have recovered since being infected.

JOHANNESBURG - There are now 17,200 people who have contracted COVID-19 in South Africa as of Tuesday night.

That's a daily increase of 767 cases.

Twenty-six more people have succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 312.

More than 7,900 people have recovered since being infected.

#Covid_19 statistics in South Africa as at 19 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/cjpNRXdiPs — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 19, 2020