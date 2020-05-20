26 more people succumb to COVID-19, cases now at 17,200
More than 7,900 people have recovered since being infected.
JOHANNESBURG - There are now 17,200 people who have contracted COVID-19 in South Africa as of Tuesday night.
That's a daily increase of 767 cases.
Twenty-six more people have succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 312.
#Covid_19 statistics in South Africa as at 19 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/cjpNRXdiPs— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 19, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 17 200, the total number of deaths is 312 and total recoveries is 7960. pic.twitter.com/uIPhm5h66g— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 19, 2020
