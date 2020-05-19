Who'll be crowned queen? Video entries for Miss SA 2020 flooding in

Women all over the country are putting their hand up and submitting their applications to enter Miss SA 2020 and take over from current reigning queen, Sasha-Lee Olivier.

JOHANNESBURG - Who will be the next woman to step into the shoes (or crown) of Miss South Africa and be crowned at the 2020 edition of the beauty pageant?

Women all over the country are putting their hand up and submitting their applications to enter Miss SA 2020 and take over from current reigning queen, Sasha-Lee Olivier, who took the crown over from Zozibini Tunzi when she became Miss Universe in 2019.

Part of the application process involves a short video describing oneself and why they think they should be the next Miss SA.

Numerous applications have flooded social media since submissions were opened and a few faces have already caught the public's eye.

Below are some of the entries.

My wish is that I can motivate and inspire South African – no matter their background, education or scars – to be unapologetic in recognising ourselves as massive forces in society. To come forward and take on those leadership roles.#MissSA2020 @Official_MissSA pic.twitter.com/DmlKc7Zkju — Mpumi (@Mphumi_lelo) May 19, 2020

Let me turn The Tests of South African Women into TESTIMONIES of Warrior Women ⚔️👩‍👧 #MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/iUNQyLfzd4 — Bianca Schoombee (@BIANCA1015Z) May 16, 2020

Lerato Seema for your #MissSA2020 @Official_MissSA



The mantra for my reign as #MissSA2020 will be #ExposureOpportunitiesAccess.



Here's to a life of purpose and impact. pic.twitter.com/cVmsoSpxx6 — Lerato (@Seemana) May 18, 2020

I am a firm believer in God’s timing and I believe that now more than ever, I am the best version of myself. @Official_MissSA #misssa2020 pic.twitter.com/WviAgdNsXC — Oneida Cooper (@Oneida_Cooper) May 17, 2020

Do what you love, and you will find the way to get it out to the world.

This is my way🌱#MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/3un0Nn20h4 — zabelo hlabisa (@zabelohlabisa) May 18, 2020

MamNomzamo Madikizela sent the signal, Zozibini Tunzi picked it up walked with it, inevitably taking up space, and NOW it's my turn to Run with it and shake this Nation to its Core. @Official_MissSA #misssa2020 #faceyourpower #embraceyourfuture pic.twitter.com/w6VMZx2ga5 — Busisiwe C Seabe (@Ms_BSeabe) May 14, 2020

Hi guys I just started Twitter today and I’m not that popular, I just want to let you know that I entered For miss South Africa 🇿🇦😊And your support will be very much appreciated ❤️#missSA2020 @Official_MissSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/B8NuhVdAYF — Palesa Moshayathoni Nephawe (@moshayathoni) May 18, 2020

My purpose and desire to be Miss SA is to be "A CROWN OF HOPE!" To help women to change, redefine themselves and embrace their POWER! Together you and I CAN fulfill our highest and truest expressions of ourselves! I am your "Crown of HOPE". 👑@Official_MissSA #MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/2b17ZKMX1C — Remember... (@TumeloMatela) May 17, 2020

Taking a leap of faith and defying all self limiting beliefs 💛 @Official_MissSA #MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/0h0JSEFkC2 — Yonella 🌸 (@yonellamakalima) May 17, 2020

For the longest time I didn’t believe in my own potential but this year I have made a bold decision to step outside my comfort zone and push myself towards being the best me possible which is why I have decided to enter @Official_MissSA #MissSA2020 #EmbraceYourPower pic.twitter.com/ltW7om2ZmF — beauteabyzee (@beauteabyzee) May 16, 2020