Go

Who'll be crowned queen? Video entries for Miss SA 2020 flooding in

Women all over the country are putting their hand up and submitting their applications to enter Miss SA 2020 and take over from current reigning queen, Sasha-Lee Olivier.

Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier. Picture: Miss SA Official.
Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier. Picture: Miss SA Official.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Who will be the next woman to step into the shoes (or crown) of Miss South Africa and be crowned at the 2020 edition of the beauty pageant?

Women all over the country are putting their hand up and submitting their applications to enter Miss SA 2020 and take over from current reigning queen, Sasha-Lee Olivier, who took the crown over from Zozibini Tunzi when she became Miss Universe in 2019.

Part of the application process involves a short video describing oneself and why they think they should be the next Miss SA.

Numerous applications have flooded social media since submissions were opened and a few faces have already caught the public's eye.

Below are some of the entries.

