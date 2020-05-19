WC’s newly appointed Children’s Commissioner Nomdo 'ready' to take up post

The child rights specialist will officially take up office on 1 June after formally accepting the post last week following a long process that started with 59 nominations.

CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed Western Cape Children’s Commissioner Christina Nomdo refers to herself as “the children’s whisperer”.

The appointment is a first for the country and the commissioner’s office will run independently of government.

Nomdo now becomes an advocate for children and a guardian of their rights as she is tasked with monitoring, researching, investigating, lobbying, and reporting on children and their best interests.

“My unique skill for this job is that I can speak to children and have them talk to me about very complex issues, and have their input into governance and decision-making. So, I think that’s my particular interest - children’s participation in governance and you’re going to see a lot of that during my term, me connecting directly with children,” Nomdo said.

Nomdo said she had been in the child rights sector for about 30 years.