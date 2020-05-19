Sanitisers, masks, water being delivered to schools ahead of 1 June - Motshekga
Schools in the country closed more than two months ago in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the delivery of the COVID-19 essentials such as sanitisers, masks, water and sanitation was being done ahead of the phased reopening of schools from 1 June.
Pupils in grades 7 and 12 will be the first to be phased.
“We are confident that the reopening of school across provinces will happen as outlined in the protocol that has been developed. The reports we got are showing that preparations have been taking place and good progress has been made,” Motshekga said.
The minister announced on Tuesday that the National Command Council (NCC) and Cabinet had approved the reopening of schools on 1 June.
“There was always certainty that schools were going to open, but we must ensure learners and teachers are safe,” Motshekga he said.
Motshekga said the Department of Basic Education had relied on health experts and experience from other countries in informing its plans for the resumption of the academic year.
The minister condemned the vandalism, burning, and robbing of 1,577 schools during the lockdown period. She has appealed to the public to work with police in bringing perpetrators to book.
Motshekga said senior management teams had received the required personal protective equipment.
Schools in the country closed more than two months ago in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
On Monday, Motshekga held a meeting with MECs and heads of departments to finalise plans to ensure pupils are safe when they return to the classroom, which could be as early as next month.
A number of issues have been at the centre of the Education Department’s decision to not yet announce a final plan, including the delay in deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE).
WATCH LIVE: Minister Motshekga briefs the nation on resumption of academic year
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.