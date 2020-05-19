SA prisons record 605 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 118 recoveries

Of the 605 infections reported by Correctional Services, 188 were prison officials and 417 were inmates.

CAPE TOWN - There are now 605 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in prisons across the country.

The Correctional Services Department on Tuesday said there were 118 recoveries.

Of the 605 infections reported by Correctional Services, 188 were prison officials and 417 were inmates.

Two prisoners and two staff members have died as a result.

The Eastern Cape had the most cases, with more than 400. Just over 130 infections were recorded in the Western Cape.

There were just 16 in Gauteng.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola this week told Members of Parliament that paroling 19,000 low-risk prisoners was necessary because overcrowding could lead to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in prisons and beyond.

