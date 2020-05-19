SA prisons record 605 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 118 recoveries
Of the 605 infections reported by Correctional Services, 188 were prison officials and 417 were inmates.
CAPE TOWN - There are now 605 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in prisons across the country.
The Correctional Services Department on Tuesday said there were 118 recoveries.
Of the 605 infections reported by Correctional Services, 188 were prison officials and 417 were inmates.
Two prisoners and two staff members have died as a result.
The Eastern Cape had the most cases, with more than 400. Just over 130 infections were recorded in the Western Cape.
There were just 16 in Gauteng.
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola this week told Members of Parliament that paroling 19,000 low-risk prisoners was necessary because overcrowding could lead to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in prisons and beyond.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.