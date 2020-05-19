Refuse collections delayed in CT as workers test positive for COVID-19

Affected households in the CBD, Century City, Kensington, Langa, Lansdowne, Claremont, Woodstock and surrounding areas should only take out their bins next week on the scheduled removal day.

CAPE TOWN - At least three workers at different waste depots in Cape Town have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This has caused some delays in refuse collections.

Earlier this week, a staff member at the Solid Waste Management collections depot in Woodstock tested positive for COVID-19.

The depot has been closed.

Both the facility and its vehicles will be deep cleaned.

Those who've been in contact with the infected staff member are in self-quarantine.

Last week, an employee at the Bellville collections depot tested positive and a few weeks ago a worker at the Woodstock cleansing depot contracted the virus.

Residents have been urged to wash and disinfect bins regularly.

