Numsa accuses Kusasalethu Mine of abandoning its workers

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has on Tuesday accused Kusasalethu Mine of abandoning workers.

The mine is part of Harmony Gold and is based in Carletonville, west of Johannesburg.

Numsa claims at least 66 mineworkers are stranded at the hostel without money to return home after they were told there was no space for them.

Under level four lockdown, mines are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the workers were also not paid their full salaries last month.

“We demand that mine management urgently transport workers home and it must ensure that all workers receive their full salaries for the month of April. We condemn them for issuing permits and also failing to comply with COVID-19 guidelines in the workplace. Workers cannot be punished for management’s poor planning.”

Harmony Gold said it was aware of the claims by Numsa and would comment later.