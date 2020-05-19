NPA opts not to prosecute Lindela Repatriation Centre guards
The guards were arrested on Friday for allegedly aiding the escape of 37 illegal immigrants.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to enroll a case against seven security guards from the Lindela Repatriation Centre due to the lack of evidence.
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that some of the guards who were employed by a private security company left their stations and the centre unattended in protest earlier this month.
He said that the CCTV footage showed the detainees climbing over walls, overpowering the remaining officers.
The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said that they had decided not to go ahead with prosecutions.
"The docket has been referred back to the SAPS for further investigations and once those investigations have been included, the docket will be brought back to the NPA for a decision."
