New Princess Diana documentary could 'open new wounds' for her sons

The new project will reportedly see previously unseen footage shown from Princess Diana's speeches between 1990 and 1992 as well as interviews with people close to her.

LONDON - Royal writer Leslie Carroll has claimed the new documentary Being Me: Diana could either provide closure or "open new wounds" for her sons Prince Harry and Prince William.

Being Me: Diana, a four-part series, is reportedly due to hit Netflix and will look at the late royal's battle with mental health, primarily her battle with bulimia, and her tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles - the first in line to the British royal family's throne.

According to royal writer Leslie Carroll, the upcoming series could be an extremely painful watch for Diana and Charles' sons, who were just 15 and 12 respectively when the late princess died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, aged 36.

Carroll says that depending on who is tells their version of events in the documentary, William, now 37, and Harry, 35, may end up having some "closure" on their loss or it could cause them emotional pain.

She told Express.co.uk: "It might provide closure, or it might open new wounds for the sons. It all depends on who is going to speak to the camera and what they might reveal."

Carroll also claimed that Charles' divorce from their late mother had a major impact on their childhood and their mental health.

She said: "For part of their young lives the siblings were raised shuttled between two households, hearing their parents argue, and undoubtedly expected to take sides.

"It doesn't matter that they were princes; that's not an emotionally healthy situation for any child."

Whilst it's claimed the show is being eyed by Netflix, it is yet to be officially commissioned by the streaming giant.

'Being Me: Diana' comes from Endemol Shine, a parent company of the production firm DSP.

A spokeswoman told the publication: "This is a not a commissioned show and everything within the treatment is already in the public domain."

Both William and Harry have been open about their mother's tragic passing.

The latter admitted he had "no sudden outpouring of grief" when he was told his beloved mother had died.

Speaking for the first time about how he felt when his father Prince Charles sat him down and told him, he admitted 20 years later, that he was in "disbelief" at hearing the horrific news.

Harry said: "One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died.

"But he was there for us, he was the one out of two left and he tried to do his best and to make sure we were protected and looked after.

"But, you know, he was going through the same grieving process as well."

His older sibling felt "disorientated, dizzy and very confused" upon being told about his mother's passing.

William said: "I remember just feeling completely numb. And you keep asking yourself, 'Why me?' all the time. 'What have I done?'"