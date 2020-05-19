New Lesotho govt coalition wants Majoro sworn in as PM today

The Lesotho Council of State made a landmark decision appointing Majoro as Prime Minister.

MASERU - The new coalition of outgoing Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) party and the Democratic Congress wants Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro to be sworn-in on Tuesday.

Their decision means one doesn’t necessarily have to be a leader of a political party but merely a member of Parliament who enjoys majority support.

Thabane is only expected to announce his resignation on Tuesday.

The faction of Thabane’s ABC that’s loyal to him has been arguing that only a leader of a political party can be appointed as prime minister in the hope that he could stay longer.

But the council of state has overruled that view; a letter from the king’s secretary acknowledges the decision of the council to appoint Majoro.

Majoro will still enjoy the support of majority of MPs even if Thabane’s ABC faction withdraws its support for the new coalition.

Because all other parties pledged to vote with the new coalition except Deputy Prime Minister Monyane Moleleki’s Alliance of Democrats and former Deputy Prime Minister Mothetjoa Metsing’s ICD.

The decision also cements the power of the speaker, he declared the collapse of the government last week and declared that it was in transition, the attorney general attempted to challenge that resolution but has also been overruled.