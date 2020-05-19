NCC urged to get advice from broader range of scientists for COVID-19 response

Government has an advisory council on COVID-19 with experts from the medical field.

JOHANNESBURG - As government received more criticism on its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were calls for the National Command Council (NCC) to draw advice from a broader range of scientists and not just medical experts.

But the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) said that because the pandemic was both a medical and social problem, humanities scholars, psychologists, social scientists, and other experts should form part of the advisory structures.

The president of ASSAf, Professor Jonathan Jansen, said that while it was great to have epidemiologists advising government, they could only speak on the data on health and the cause of the disease.

“While it is important to have epidemiologists, vaccinologists and infectious disease experts on these bodies, we believe that the pandemic is not simply a medical problem but a social problem as well. This means that social scientists and humanities scholars should also form part of these advisory structures as the following examples illustrate.

“Psychologists need to advise on the far-reaching mental health costs of the pandemic following extreme forms of isolation. Sociologists need to advise on the efficacy of social distancing in human settlements marked by inequality. Anthropologists need to advise on meaningful rituals of mourning when numbers are restricted for funeral attendance and family members cannot touch loved ones in their final moments. Economists must advise on how to enfranchise workers such as the self-employed,” he said in a statement.

