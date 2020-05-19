Moeketsi Majoro to be sworn in as Lesotho PM on Wednesday

This comes just hours after Tom Thabane officially announced his resignation on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho is wasting no time in swearing-in a new prime minister, announcing that Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro will be sworn in on Wednesday.

This comes just hours after Tom Thabane officially announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Majoro will be sworn in at the Royal Palace in Maseru at 8.30am.

#Lesotho dignitaries and diplomats are now being invited to the Royal Palace for the swearing-in of Prime Minister Designate Dr Moeketsi Majoro

20 May 2020 at 08h30@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/fFpFtnKoPB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 19, 2020

MAJORO'S FIRST PRIORITIES

The 59-year-old Majoro is an economist who was once a director of the IMF.

He was nominated as prime minister after Thabane's four-party coalition collapsed, relegating Thabane to the position of caretaker prime minister.

In an interview with Eyewitness News last week, Majoro said that he had no choice but to make the COVID-19 response his first priority when he took over, saying that said COVID-19 and food security would be his main priorities.

Majoro is well aware of the health service challenges facing Lesotho.

He has always maintained he doesn’t believe that the country does not have any COVID-19 cases but the first one is now confirmed.

“We have to double our efforts to know how much infection is in our community. We moved in with lockdown too early and the impact on the economy was immense, but we have a little bit more capacity.”

Majoro said to achieve this, he wanted politicians who also have technical knowledge in his Cabinet.

“You cannot provide a solution unless you understand in-depth what the problem is. You cannot provide a superficial solution, you cannot brainstorm a solution. It’s not enough to sit down as Cabinet ministers and speak with passion, solutions are not created like that. We need to bring in knowledge but it’s a political process. It’s a game of balancing interests.”

WATCH: Meet Lesotho’s new prime minister-designate, Moeketsi Majoro