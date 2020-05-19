Military ombudsman probing 52 lockdown complaints against members
The office said that it had already started assessing the complaints lodged from the onset of lockdown, with some already allocated for investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - The office of the military ombudsman said that it was investigating at least 52 cases from the public as well as serving and former members of the SANDF during the lockdown.
Many of the complaints relate to heavy-handedness, what some feel is undignified treatment and unlawful confiscation of property.
Last week, the High Court in Pretoria ordered that all officers involved in the killing of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa be suspended pending an investigation into his murder.
Khosa died allegedly after being beaten by law enforcement officers during a lockdown operation in the township.
The office said that it had already started assessing the complaints lodged from the onset of lockdown, with some already allocated for investigation.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.