Man arrested in R30m cocaine bust granted R100,000 bail
Mario Williams appeared in the Kuilsriver magistrates court on Tuesday following his arrest at a petrol station along the N1 highway in the early hours of Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A man nabbed by the Hawks in a massive drug bust has been granted R100,000 bail.
Mario Williams appeared in the Kuilsriver magistrates court on Tuesday following his arrest at a petrol station along the N1 highway in the early hours of Sunday morning.
It's alleged that the accused was the recipient of a consignment of cocaine worth more than R30 million.
Preliminary investigations show that the cocaine was transported from abroad.
The matter has been postponed to August for further investigation.
#sapsHAWKS Members of Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) intercepted a truck with a container at a petrol station on the N1 en-route to Cape Town. Container was loaded with cocaine worth over R30 million. Suspect arrested and track seized. SWhttps://t.co/JqobJgzOxH pic.twitter.com/BUHViW7Fa7— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 18, 2020
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.