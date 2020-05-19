Man arrested in R30m cocaine bust granted R100,000 bail

Mario Williams appeared in the Kuilsriver magistrates court on Tuesday following his arrest at a petrol station along the N1 highway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A man nabbed by the Hawks in a massive drug bust has been granted R100,000 bail.

It's alleged that the accused was the recipient of a consignment of cocaine worth more than R30 million.

Preliminary investigations show that the cocaine was transported from abroad.

The matter has been postponed to August for further investigation.