Man arrested for possession of cocaine worth over R30m to appear in court

The man was taken into custody at a filling station on the N1 in Cape Town early Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A man arrested in a massive drug bust is expected to appear in the Bluedowns Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.



Police said he was linked to a consignment of cocaine valued at more than R30 million, which was being transported in a truck.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said preliminary investigations showed a container, stacked with 38 wrapped packages of cocaine, had been transported across several provinces before arriving in Cape Town.

“As to where it was coming from, that is the subject of our investigation. Because definitely they were coming from abroad and as to where they were going to is also a subject of our investigation.”