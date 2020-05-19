Lesotho’s Tom Thabane officially resigns as PM
In a recorded statement, Thabane said: 'The work you assigned me is not over but the time to retire from public office has finally arrived.'
MASERU - Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane has finally delivered his resignation statement.
In the recorded and televised delivery on Wednesday, he didn't expressly say he was resigning. But he said the time to retire from public office has finally arrived.
He said his past three years in office he has been preoccupied with building state institutions, establishing a reforms authority, and stabilising the lives of Basotho
He thanked the country’s King Letsie III, his political party, family, and the nation for trusting him as prime minister
But he added that some people used his announcement that he would retire by the end of July to polarise the nation.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.