Lesotho’s Tom Thabane officially resigns as PM

In a recorded statement, Thabane said: 'The work you assigned me is not over but the time to retire from public office has finally arrived.'

MASERU - Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane has finally delivered his resignation statement.

In the recorded and televised delivery on Wednesday, he didn't expressly say he was resigning. But he said the time to retire from public office has finally arrived.

He said his past three years in office he has been preoccupied with building state institutions, establishing a reforms authority, and stabilising the lives of Basotho

He thanked the country’s King Letsie III, his political party, family, and the nation for trusting him as prime minister

But he added that some people used his announcement that he would retire by the end of July to polarise the nation.