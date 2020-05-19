Kendrick Lamar poised to make comeback 'soon'

According to the hip-hop superstar's TDE record label boss, Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith, the 'Humble' hitmaker is gearing up for his comeback during the coronavirus pandemic.

LONDON - Kendrick Lamar's record label boss, Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith has teased his client is set to return with new music "soon'.

On an Instagram Live stream over the weekend, Top Dawg wrote in the comments section: "Stay patient King Kendrick will return soon."

The 32-year-old rapper was set to headline Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park this summer, but both events have been cancelled due to safety concerns and the restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis.

Lamar's last record was 2017's Damn, whilst in 2018, he released the soundtrack LP _Blank Panther: The Album _for the Marvel blockbuster.

In March, the Compton rapper launched a new "at service company" with frequent collaborator Dave Free.

Lamar released details of his new project, pgLang, which specialises in music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts.

The overarching ambition behind the company is to deliver "stories that speak to many nations, many races, and many ages".

pgLang explained: "We embrace the idea of anarchy and challenges that make us stronger. pgLang is focused on using our experiences, and nurturing our many collaborators, to build stories that are equally accessible and engaging then fitting them within the best media."

Lamar also posted about the new company on his Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Lamar previously admitted he sees himself as a conduit for a message bigger than him.

He said: "I always felt like God used me as a vessel, whether to share my flaws, my intellect, my pain ... [I've] always been a vessel. I can say the nastiest thing on record but I still feel like that's [being] a vessel. You need to hear it. I can't sugarcoat the reality."

He also revealed he avoids social media reaction to his own music, because he struggles to be objective when people comment on his work.

The Grammy-winning star explained: "The internet is a tricky place, man. The way our minds work and the psychological matter; we're only going to see the good things anyway. We're going to block out the negative things."