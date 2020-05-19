How did you spend the R10bn? Scopa wants details from SAA BRPs

Scopa said R10 billion has been spent on operations since January and the practitioners were expected to have completed their working in March.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday said business rescue practitioners (BRPs) at South African Airways (SAA) needed to give a detailed breakdown of what the money that had been pumped to save the airline over the past five months had been used for.

The practitioners took over at SAA in December.

Committee chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they were not happy with the answers they've been given so far.

“They gave us a breakdown on Friday, it was very generic and they classified 26% as other, and we need to know what that is. Secondly, we are dealing with a situation where the business rescue practitioners have between themselves spent R30 million.”

The business rescue practitioners have been given a deadline of 26 May to come up with a plan on the airline will be dealt with, he said.

"The issue is that the business rescue practitioners have become accounting officers of the entity. They have to account for operations and what happened with the expenditure and so on. We need a breakdown of the R10 billion as on Friday the breakdown was very generic."