‘He failed,’ Lesotho's youth ready for Thabane's resignation

Although embattled Tom Thabane is only expected to announce his resignation on Tuesday, the state council has accepted Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s nomination as his successor.

MASERU - Many young people on the streets of the Lesotho capital, Maseru, said they could not wait to have a new prime minister.

WATCH: Meet Lesotho’s new prime minister-designate, Moeketsi Majoro

Some young people spoke to Eyewitness News as they rushed home ahead of a COVID-19 curfew.

Thabane said he was stepping down as prime minister but he’s not stepping down as leader of the party he founded in 2006, the All Basotho Convention.

It has been popular with the youth for many years since its formation, but many were disillusioned.

“He has failed,” one young man said.

They said they were glad Thabane was going because they expected a lot from him but he did not deliver.

“He was not doing anything for us, all they do is eat our money,” a young woman added.

Thabane has been shifting the goal posts for his resignation since January when he first announced that he would step down by the end of July or earlier.

And following the collapse of his government in the National Assembly last week, he again delayed resigning.

But on Monday, the council of state pushed him over the edge and accepted the nomination of his successor Majoro.

All that’s left now is for him to make his final announcement.