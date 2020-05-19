Growthpoint Properties provides rent relief to almost 1,500 SMMEs

Property owners and tenants have been working together under government guidelines to defer rent payments and find other solutions that allow shops, businesses and landlords to ride out the shutdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Growthpoint Properties on Monday said it had provided rent relief to almost 1,500 small-medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

Property owners and tenants have been working together under government guidelines to defer rent payments and find other solutions that allow shops, businesses and landlords to ride out the shutdown.

A halt in payments, however, has raised questions over whether landlords will be able to meet their own debt commitments.

Growthpoint, which owns the V&A Waterfront, said it was still finalising rent relief for medium, large and listed tenants for the month of April.

It said in April, excluding the V&A Waterfront, it had already provided R99.2 million of rent relief for South African retail, office, industrial and healthcare tenants, while this month it has provided R100.8 million in relief.

At the V&A Waterfront, rent discounts totalling R19 million were granted for April and about R7 million for May, mainly to retailers.

But Growthpoint said it had rejected a proposal from the top five fashion retailers, The Foschini Group, Truworths, Mr Price Group, Woolworths and Pepkor to pay only 20% of rates and rental for April.

Together with the Property Industry Group, Growthpoint has approached the government to mediate.

Growthpoint, which also owns the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria, said it had secured a R750 million bank loan for three years, and was in the final stages of negotiating a further R900 million, also for three years.