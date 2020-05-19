Fears that amendments to CoCT by-law will target homeless
The amendments would allow an authorised individual to conduct search and seizure operations without a warrant under certain circumstances.
CAPE TOWN - There's opposition to the City of Cape Town's proposal to amend its Streets, Public Places and Prevention of Noise Nuisances by-law.
Housing and land advocacy group Ndifuna Ukwazi has made a formal submission opposing the move.
The amendments would allow an authorised individual to conduct search and seizure operations without a warrant under certain circumstances.
Ndifuna Ukwazi's Danielle Louw said that the amendments would unfairly target people who lived in public spaces, like the homeless.
In its current form, the by-law prohibits certain actions in public spaces, including bathing, erecting a shelter, urinating and sleeping overnight.
Louw fears that the amendments will further empower authorised individuals.
"The authorised individual can decide based on reasonable grounds whether to impound people's belongings but the amendment doesn't specify what will be these reasonable grounds."
She said that the proposed amendments would also allow an authorised official to instruct anyone in contravention of the by-law to leave and remain out of an area.
"Power to remove people from public places may also then lead to authorised officials removing homeless people."
The city argues that the amendments allow for more effective resolution of complaints from the public.
The time period for public comment has now ended.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.