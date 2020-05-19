Facebook partners with SANBS to help increase blood donations during lockdown
People over the age of 18 will now be able to sign up as a blood donor on Facebook.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Blood Service (SANBS) has teamed up with Facebook to boost blood donations.
The Western Cape Blood Service’s Marike Gevers explained how this will work: “People between the ages of 18–65 in South Africa can sign up to be a blood donor on Facebook by going to Blood Donations in the ‘about section’ of your profile, or access the link: Facebook.com/donateblood. People will be able to see requests and opportunities to donate on Blood Donations on Facebook in their mobile devices to over 80 blood donation sites.”
Blood donation is considered an essential service during the lockdown.
Despite this, there has been a decline in blood donations since the start of lockdown.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
