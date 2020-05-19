Durban Point raid nets 15 undocumented foreign nations, expired food, fake goods
Authorities said that the suspects were found operating unregistered businesses.
DURBAN - Fifteen undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested in the Durban Point area during a raid.
In addition, five foreign-owned shops were closed.
Over 200 foreign nationals have been arrested and over 100 shops have been closed in KwaZulu-Natal since the start of the lockdown.
Law enforcement operations aimed at curbing illegal trade and the sale of illicit products are being spearheaded by the provincial Economic Development Department.
Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said that Tuesday’s operations targeted the Durban Point area after receiving several complaints from residents.
"Inspectors from the departments' consumer protection unit and business regulations unit have found a dead rat, expired food and counterfeit goods during a raid."
Sibiya said that more raids were scheduled in the coming days.
