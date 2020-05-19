COVID-19 claims 22 more lives across SA, total now at 286
The Western Cape province remains the epicentre of the epidemic with 10,035 cases.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has reported 918 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 new related deaths.
A total of 16,433 infections have been confirmed across the country while 7,298 people have recovered.
KwaZulu-Natal is the second province, after the Western Cape, with the highest number of coronavirus deaths at 45.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that high risk age groups and those with underlying conditions such as heart disease, HIV, diabetes and obesity must take extra precautions as the country prepares for the easing of lockdown regulations.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce soon when most parts of South Africa will advance to level-three restrictions.
This will allow more businesses to reopen and greater movement of people.
#COVID19SouthAfrica Statistics as at 18 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/MKr3Sk1k74— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 18, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 16 433, the total number of deaths is 286 and recoveries have risen to 7298. pic.twitter.com/CUU7kwkrJo— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 18, 2020
