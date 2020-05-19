COVID-19: Cuban medical professionals begin work in EC, Limpopo and NW
They're among 217 Cubans who arrived in South Africa last month to help in the response against COVID 19.
CAPE TOWN - Three groups of Cuban medical professionals have hit the ground running in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and the North West.
They're among 217 Cubans who arrived in South Africa last month to help in the response against COVID 19.
The Cuban medical professionals spent two weeks in quarantine after they landed in the country. Now they are ready to start working in the trenches alongside their South African colleagues.
Among the group are general practitioners, family doctors, epidemiologists and biomedical engineers.
Several biostatisticians will also be lending a hand, they are medical professionals with a particular interest in data, a rare skill in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo, where they'll be deployed.
The Cuban medical professionals will be stationed in every province with most going to the worst hotspot areas.
Twenty-eight will be deployed to the disease epicentre of the Western Cape, 20 will go to the neighbouring Eastern Cape and 29 will go to Gauteng.
WATCH: The poor who will suffer most during COVID-19 pandemic - Ramaphosa
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.