City of Jobug reopens customer service centres

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has gradually started reopening its customer service centers, following a directive by the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department for revenue-generating services to resume.

The first to open is the Sandton customer services centre in Sandown.

Personal protective equipment has been supplied and 30% of the returning staff in each center was screened.

Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo visited the Sandton centre.

He said that services such as the application of rates clearance certificates, which had continued being processed throughout, would continue being offered online through the city's e-clearance platform.

#COVID19 | A City of Johannesburg Press Statement by MMC for Finance, Councillor Jolidee Matongo



19 May 2020



For immediate release: pic.twitter.com/3FEbu116Bl — MMC Jolidee Matongo (@MatongoMmc) May 19, 2020