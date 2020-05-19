City of Jobug reopens customer service centres
The first to open is the Sandton customer services centre in Sandown.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has gradually started reopening its customer service centers, following a directive by the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department for revenue-generating services to resume.
Personal protective equipment has been supplied and 30% of the returning staff in each center was screened.
Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo visited the Sandton centre.
He said that services such as the application of rates clearance certificates, which had continued being processed throughout, would continue being offered online through the city's e-clearance platform.
#COVID19 | A City of Johannesburg Press Statement by MMC for Finance, Councillor Jolidee Matongo— MMC Jolidee Matongo (@MatongoMmc) May 19, 2020
19 May 2020
For immediate release: pic.twitter.com/3FEbu116Bl
🚨Rates & Taxes— MMC Jolidee Matongo (@MatongoMmc) May 19, 2020
In trying to ensure that @CityofJoburgZA is ready for Lockdown Level 3, we must ensure that our establishments are complying with the Disaster Management Regulations
This morning I went to Region E’s Customer Service Center to assess the state of readiness... pic.twitter.com/iznxgTgsMX
