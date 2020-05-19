Cape Town CBD sees decrease in certain crimes since lockdown - CCID

The Central City Improvement District (CCID) said 94 incidents were reported between 26 March and 15 May compared to 340 during the same period last year.

CAPE TOWN - One of the upsides of the lockdown is a decrease in certain kinds of crime and that's been particularly pronounced in the Cape Town CBD.

The CCID's Mo Hendricks said contact crimes, like robberies, theft out of motor vehicles and fighting in public were among the incidents that have dropped dramatically.

“Despite the business break-ins that have taken place, they were sporadic, and all suspects were arrested. Now with the possibility of lockdown changing to level three, more people are coming back to the city centre. The city’s safety and security is operating at full capacity and will continue to maintain strong presence.”

Hendricks said the CCID had been highly effective in enforcing lockdown regulations, including fining traders and small businesses for the illegal sale of cigarettes and individuals for breaking curfew.

Guards also arrested two armed robbers who held up a convenience store in an attempt to steal three bags packed with cartons of cigarettes.