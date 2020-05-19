Bloemfontein to stay at level four, says FS Premier Ntombela

The city has seen a high number of COVID-19 infections following several church services, which saw many becoming infected.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela said that for now, Bloemfontein would remain at level four of the coronavirus lockdown.

The city has seen a high number of COVID-19 infections following several church services, which saw many becoming infected.

The Free State has 163 confirmed coronavirus cases, with six deaths. Bloemfontein remains the epicenter in the province with 141 cases.

Premier Ntobela: "They must just stay where they are until we are sure that everyone has been tested in Bloemfontein. Stay away from Bloemfontein. We will win this war."