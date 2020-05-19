Antibody in coronavirus patient discovered, but what could this mean?

In another potential breakthrough in the search for treatment, an antibody from a patient who recovered from the severe acute respiratory syndrome or Sars has been shown to block COVID-19 infection in a laboratory setting.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) on Tuesday said the discovery of a neutralising antibody, which killed a previous strand of coronavirus, could help in finding treatment and preventative measures for COVID-19.

Scientists based in Switzerland and the United States had previously isolated the antibodies from the patient in 2003, following the Sars outbreak that killed 774 people.

They say one candidate was shown to have "particularly strong neutralising activity" against COVID-19.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the South African Medical Research Council, said: “If you have an antibody, you can neutralise the virus, which is good news.”

