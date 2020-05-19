Antibody in coronavirus patient discovered, but what could this mean?
In another potential breakthrough in the search for treatment, an antibody from a patient who recovered from the severe acute respiratory syndrome or Sars has been shown to block COVID-19 infection in a laboratory setting.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) on Tuesday said the discovery of a neutralising antibody, which killed a previous strand of coronavirus, could help in finding treatment and preventative measures for COVID-19.
In another potential breakthrough in the search for treatment, an antibody from a patient who recovered from the severe acute respiratory syndrome or Sars has been shown to block COVID-19 infection in a laboratory setting.
Scientists based in Switzerland and the United States had previously isolated the antibodies from the patient in 2003, following the Sars outbreak that killed 774 people.
They say one candidate was shown to have "particularly strong neutralising activity" against COVID-19.
Dr Glenda Gray, CEO of the South African Medical Research Council, said: “If you have an antibody, you can neutralise the virus, which is good news.”
WATCH: Covid-19 - Situation Desk - 19 May 2020 AM
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.