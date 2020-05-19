Andile Mbuthu's alleged killers to appear in court
The suspects, aged between 22-years-old and 28-years-old, are accused of assaulting 16-year-old Andile Mbuthu after claiming he stole alcohol at a local tavern last month.
DURBAN - Six men charged with the kidnapping and murder of a Durban matric pupil are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a formal bail hearing.
Mbuthu is from the Hambanathi township in Othongathi in the north of Durban.
About two weeks ago, remains believed to that of Mbuthu were discovered in the Wewe River about two kilometres from where he was assaulted.
A forensic analysis of the remains is currently under way.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised to speed up the process so that Mbuthu’s family can get certainty on their son’s fate.
At the same time, angry community members have submitted a petition to the Verulam Magistrates Court, asking for the suspects to be denied bail.
